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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/jeep-opens-orders-for-compass-phev-and-4xe-ev/

Jeep has opened UK orders for the Compass Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) and Full-Electric 4xe, joining the e-Hybrid and front wheel drive Full-Electric variants.

The Compass Full-Electric 4xe is Jeep’s first four wheel drive electric vehicle (EV) for the UK market.

Prices start at £45,200 for the Upland model, while the range-topping Overland starts at £47,900.

Both have up to 372 miles of range, along with mud and snow tyres, off-road bumpers, a heated windscreen, a heated steering wheel, and a heat pump.

The Overland adds LED Matrix headlights, an illuminated grille, a two-tone black and tan interior, and a rear camera.

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PHEV models have 50 miles of electric range, and start at £37,330 for the Altitude model.

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Standard features include a heated windscreen, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, and heated seats.

The £40,030 Jeep Compass PHEV Summit adds 20-inch alloy wheels, an illuminated grille, a rear camera, and full vinyl upholstery.