JLL Vehicle Distribution expands fleet with five custom-built Iveco car transporters

JLL Vehicle Distribution, vehicle delivery specialist and part of DMN Group, has taken delivery of five custom-built Iveco car transporters.

This investment, supplied by AMS Recovery Truck Bodies, was a response to escalating demand for JLL’s vehicle logistics and distribution services across the UK.

The addition of the 7.2-tonne Iveco car transporters, each capable of towing 3.5-tonne trailers, increased JLL’s fleet to 30 vehicles.

AMS Recovery Trucks, a UK recovery truck builder, has built bespoke transporters that aim to enhance JLL’s core logistics and fleet services.

This includes boutique and EV transport operations for dealer groups, vehicle brokers, and various automotive brands.

Furthermore, it intends to continue providing delivery and vehicle transfer services to corporate clients and dealerships, undertake professional customer handovers, and offer a “showroom experience on the doorstep.”

Each Iveco transporter is equipped with Warrior Samurai winches and superior sleeper pods, aiming to ensure both efficiency and driver comfort.

James Lee, managing director at JLL Vehicle Distribution, said: “We are incredibly pleased that JLL’s continued success necessitates the ongoing expansion of our fleet to meet demand.

“This sustained growth is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the entire JLL team.

“Without their commitment to excellence, we wouldn’t be experiencing such high demand.

“AMS Recovery Trucks, as always, has delivered precisely what we needed, custom-building these trucks to our exacting specifications.”