  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

JLL Vehicle Distribution expands fleet with five custom-built Iveco car transporters

This is a response to escalating demand for JLL’s specialised vehicle logistics and distribution services.

Milly Standing

23 July 2025

, , ,

SHARE

JLL Vehicle

JLL Vehicle Distribution, vehicle delivery specialist and part of DMN Group, has taken delivery of five custom-built Iveco car transporters.

This investment, supplied by AMS Recovery Truck Bodies, was a response to escalating demand for JLL’s vehicle logistics and distribution services across the UK.

The addition of the 7.2-tonne Iveco car transporters, each capable of towing 3.5-tonne trailers, increased JLL’s fleet to 30 vehicles.

AMS Recovery Trucks, a UK recovery truck builder, has built bespoke transporters that aim to enhance JLL’s core logistics and fleet services.

This includes boutique and EV transport operations for dealer groups, vehicle brokers, and various automotive brands.

Furthermore, it intends to continue providing delivery and vehicle transfer services to corporate clients and dealerships, undertake professional customer handovers, and offer a “showroom experience on the doorstep.”

Each Iveco transporter is equipped with Warrior Samurai winches and superior sleeper pods, aiming to ensure both efficiency and driver comfort.

James Lee, managing director at JLL Vehicle Distribution, said: “We are incredibly pleased that JLL’s continued success necessitates the ongoing expansion of our fleet to meet demand.

“This sustained growth is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the entire JLL team.

“Without their commitment to excellence, we wouldn’t be experiencing such high demand.

“AMS Recovery Trucks, as always, has delivered precisely what we needed, custom-building these trucks to our exacting specifications.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE