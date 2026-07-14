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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/jlr-clients-to-get-access-to-more-than-1m-public-chargers/

JLR has announced a new partnership with Digital Charging Solutions to give clients access to more than 1m public chargers across Europe and the UK.

The service will be available to Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle clients from July.

Clients will be able to use the InControl Remote app or future JLR apps to locate public chargers, filter by availability and charging speed, and pay for charging on a monthly basis.

The charging network spans 29 European countries and is connected to hundreds of charge point operators through the Digital Charging Solutions platform.

Customers buying a new or approved used hybrid or electric vehicle will receive a complimentary branded charging card, allowing them to use any of the 1.1m chargers. Existing clients will be able to order a charging card through their retailer or via the app.

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JLR said the app and vehicle navigation system would allow clients to locate and navigate to chargers during daily journeys, holidays or travel through rural locations.

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The network includes more than 16,000 chargers around Stuttgart, more than 200 chargers on Rhodes in Greece, and coverage in areas including East Tyrol in the Austrian Alps and Tromsoya in Norway.

Mark Camilleri, director of charging and connected services at JLR, said: “Quality, choice and convenience are critical to the luxury experience we are creating for our electric vehicle clients.