JLR releases electric Range Rover

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Integrated Traction Management works with the Single Pedal mode to provide owners with control to pull away up to 33-degrees with ease or complete a rolling climb ascend up to 45-degree slopes.

Matt Becker, vehicle engineering director at JLR, said: “The defining characteristic of Range Rover Electric is its ability to perform across every surface, with effortless comfort and refinement.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to ensure it retains those qualities.

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“From challenging low-grip and rough terrain to smooth, high-speed roads, it remains incredibly composed and refined, with a real sense of control and confidence.

“The responsiveness and precision of the new driveline control systems, enabled by electric propulsion, perfectly support this.

“We’re very proud of the result.”

Using the fastest available 350kW rapid DC public chargers, Range Rover Electric can reportedly charge from 10% to 80% in around 22 minutes or add 220km in 10 minutes (WLTP) when the vehicle is charging at its maximum rate.

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The Range Rover is powered by a usable 118.5kWh lithium-ion double-stack battery consisting of 344 prismatic cells delivering outstanding energy density.

Range Rover said that twin permanent magnet 260kW electric motors produce 20% more torque than other motors of the same size, and feature silicon carbide semiconductors which enable faster switching speeds.

Range Rover Electric will complete 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds, with power enabling overtaking speeds from 50 to 75mph in 2.7 seconds.

The Range Rover App allows drivers to initiate cabin purification or the heated steering wheel, check their vehicle is locked, monitor live location and look at the current charge status and predicted driving range.

The app also provides the ability to select and schedule charging when the vehicle is parked and plugged in, to align with lower charging tariffs.

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Tested in -40°C temperatures in Arjeplog, Sweden, the heat of the Dubai desert and JLR’s own Eastnor Castle facility in the UK, Range Rover Electric has completed over 1.5 million kilometres and over a quarter of a million hours of testing, both virtual and physical.

Technologies in the vehicle include range prediction features and a ThermAssistTM heat management system, which optimises driving range, charging speeds, battery longevity and performance in extreme temperatures, adding up to 25 miles of range and a 40% reduction of heating energy use.

More than 300 patent applications were filed for Range Rover Electric.

JLR’s battery testing laboratory subjects live batteries to extreme multi-axis vibration and shock testing in -40°C to +90°C.

Each Range Rover Electric comes with a Battery Digital Twin which provides more than 900 diagnostic datapoints and, coupled with JLR’s Software Over the Air capability, allows Range Rover to maintain clients’ vehicles.

Range Rover Electric’s propulsion comes with an eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty.

To support production of Range Rover Electric, JLR updated its Solihull manufacturing facility.

9,000 manufacturing employees in Solihull were been upskilled for electrification, with a further 1,500 colleagues trained across JLR’s wider West Midlands footprint.

Nigel Blenkinsop, chief operations officer at JLR, said: “Range Rover Electric production at Solihull brings together more than five decades of Range Rover manufacturing expertise with the latest electrification and advanced manufacturing technology.

“Range Rover creates significant value across the UK and Europe.

“Its production in Solihull supports thousands of businesses, with more than two-thirds of supplier spend directed to UK and European suppliers.”

JLR’s wider manufacturing network, including its Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, will support Range Rover Electric production.

The site now produces battery packs and electric drive units alongside internal combustion engines.

Its first phase of redevelopment covers 40,000m2 and has required more than two million hours of planning, engineering, construction and commissioning over four years.

The update has added 13 battery and electric drive unit manufacturing lines, supported by nine kilometres of conveyors and 182 kilometres of power and data cabling.

Advanced AI-enabled scanning cameras are integrated into the quality checking process during Electric Drive Unit manufacturing, ensuring critical components fit, as well as meet Range Rover Electric’s exacting refinement standards.

Each battery cell is performance-tested before insertion into a battery pack, which is assessed for assembly integrity and performance before it is fitted to a Range Rover Electric at Solihull.

Range Rover retailers are similarly upskilled for this transition.

Order books are now open for Range Rover Electric in a choice of short or long-wheelbase body designs in Autobiography, SV, SV Black and SV Ultra3 specifications.

The Autobiography SWB is £154,070, the First Edition SWB is £157,610, the SV SWB £176,230, the SV Black SWB is £190,320, the SV Ultra SWB is currently POA, the SV LWB is £215,670, the SV Black LWB is £225,240, and the SV Ultra LWB it currently also POA.

A curated First Edition is also available, finished in Belgravia Green, Santorini Black or Varesine Blue with Light Cloud UltrafabricsTM PU and KvadratTM interior.

The Range Rover Bespoke commissioning service also offers an extended choice of paint colours and finishes, materials, tailored colour combinations and personalisation details.