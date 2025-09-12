  
JLR supply chain staff impacted by cyber attack should receive Government support, says Unite

Unite said that a furlough scheme must be introduced to ensure workers’ jobs remain open during the time it takes for JLR to recover its operations.

Milly Standing

12 September 2025

Thousands of workers in the JLR supply chain could be at risk of losing their livelihoods unless the Government steps in with a furlough scheme to support them.

Unite, the UK’s automotive union, said that a scheme must be introduced as soon as possible to ensure workers’ jobs remain open during the time it takes for JLR to recover its operations.

The union said it has had reports that supply chain workers impacted by the cyberattack at JLR are being laid off.

The severity of the delays means the banked hours agreements that usually accompany supply chain manufacturing shutdowns are not adequate.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said: “The government needs to defend jobs when our industries are under attack.

“Many UK workers in small and medium automotive manufacturers are already facing insecurity because of the low volume crisis in the sector.

“Thousands of these workers in the JLR supply chain now find their jobs are under an immediate threat because of the cyber-attack.

“Ministers need to act fast and introduce a furlough scheme to ensure that vital jobs and skills are not lost while JLR and its supply chain get back on their feet.”

Des Quinn, national officer at Unite, said: “Directly employed JLR workers are not at risk of losing their jobs and Unite is working with the company to ensure that staff receive their wages while the company recovers its operations.”

