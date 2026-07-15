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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/jobmate-enables-real-time-incident-reporting-with-jobsafe-app/

jobmate has launched the jobsafe app, which allows employees to report incidents, hazards and near-misses in real-time.

Reports are automatically timestamped and geotagged, with reports submitted online, or compiled offline and automatically sent when a network connection becomes available.

Managers are notified as soon as incidents are reported and are provided with information to enable investigations, compliance reporting and auditing.

The first 200 organisations to register will receive six months of free jobsafe usage.

Wendy Dalton, CEO at jobmate, said: “The quality of any investigation depends on the quality of the information collected at the outset.

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“Delays in reporting can mean important details are missed or forgotten.

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“jobsafe enables incidents, hazards and near misses to be recorded as they happen, providing managers with accurate, time and location-stamped information to support investigations and compliance.”