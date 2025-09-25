  
jobmate launches new planner tool for SMEs and field service operatives

Wolverhampton-based technology company jobmate has introduced jobmate planner, a cloud-based scheduling system designed to simplify field service management for smaller businesses.

Ryan Fowler

25 September 2025

200925 jobmate CEO Chris Dalton

The tool has been developed to address challenges such as last-minute job cancellations, urgent call-outs, and the need for real-time workforce visibility.

The system uses a drag-and-drop interface to simplify scheduling and job reallocation. jobmate said the planner reduces the risk of downtime, lost time, and customer dissatisfaction associated with outdated or manual planning methods.

The technology has applications in industries such as tail lift maintenance, where engineers often need to be dispatched quickly and with the right certification.

jobmate explained that the planner makes it straightforward to allocate the correct engineer, verify skills and certification, and check the availability of parts or customer assets.

Adjustments can be made instantly if jobs change during the day, helping companies maintain productivity and service standards.

Operated as a progressive web app, it is accessible across smartphones, tablets, and desktops, with synchronised and secure data available from any location.

jobmate planner integrates with jobmate pro, the company’s wider field service management tool, which includes digital timesheets, certification expiry reminders, and inventory management.

By consolidating functions, jobmate said it aims to help smaller businesses cut down on paperwork, remain compliant, and improve customer service.

Chris Dalton, CEO and co-founder at jobmate, said: “jobmate planner, as with each of our products, is positioned around three core principles: simple, powerful, and affordable.

“For a low monthly subscription, SMEs and field service contractors can have full-time access to ERP-grade management tools that previously relied on manual processes or multiple disconnected systems.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
