jobmate to launch incident reporting app at FORS Conference 2025

The app allows employees to log accidents, near misses and hazards quickly and accurately.

Dylan Robertson

30 September 2025

jobmate incident reporting

jobmate is set to launch jobsafe, a workplace incident reporting app, at the Fleet Operators Recognition Scheme (FORS) Annual Conference 2025.

The app allows employees to log accidents, near misses and hazards quickly and accurately by taking photos, collecting witness statements and gathering digital signatures.

It provides a full audit trail and time-stamped co-ordination.

Managers can view and track incidents through an integrated dashboard, which can filter by status, customer or employee.

The incident reporting app exports data in CSV format, allowing it to integrate with existing compliance and operational systems.

Chris Dalton, CEO at jobmate, said: “We expect the launch to attract strong interest from transport operators, safety professionals, and managers across a range of sectors.

“Especially when an incident needs to be recorded on a third-party site in real time—ensuring a strong defence if the HSE or legal claims become involved.

“The theme of this year’s FORS conference, ‘Future Focus’, aligns perfectly with our new safety tool.

“jobsafe was developed in direct response to customer demand for a fast, intuitive way to manage workplace incidents.

“It enables businesses to demonstrate due diligence, respond quickly to events, avoid disputes, and ultimately improve safety outcomes for both employers and employees.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
