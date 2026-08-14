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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/john-lewis-partners-to-offer-andersen-ev-charge-points/

The Andersen collection of electric vehicle (EV) home charge points are now available to purchase through John Lewis & Partners.

A dedicated brand store within the John Lewis & Partners website will host Andersen’s A2, A3 and Andersen Quartz charge points.

Customers shopping via John Lewis will have access to a range of finishes, including classic colours alongside wood finishes like Cotswold Oak and Sorong Teak Accoya Wood.

David Martell, chief executive of Andersen, said: “John Lewis & Partners is a trusted, quality retailer focused on customer service, sharing key principles that Andersen holds in the highest regard.

“As a fellow British company, manufacturing in the UK, we are delighted to be offering our range of products and premium service through this new and exciting partnership.”

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The A2 and A3 include hidden tethered Type 2 charging cables, while the Andersen Quartz is available in both and socketed configurations.

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Both 7kW and 22kW power options are available, with the high-quality, reliable solutions having a seven-year warranty.

Andersen customers purchasing through John Lewis & Partners will be offered installation undertaken by its in-house team of engineers.