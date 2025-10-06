Jurni Leasing acquires DriveElectric

The acquisition aims to create a stronger platform for businesses and individuals to transition to EVs.

Jurni Leasing has acquired DriveElectric, expanding its presence in the business electric vehicle (EV) leasing and salary sacrifice sectors.

Jurni said the acquisition of DriveElectric supports its mission to remove barriers to switching to EVs, bringing together consultancy, leasing and digital tools.

Neil Fox, CEO at Jurni Leasing, said: “This acquisition is a pivotal moment for Jurni and our customers.

“DriveElectric brings valuable EV expertise that perfectly complements our digital innovation and fleet scale.

“Together, we can help businesses and individuals with a joined-up approach to electrification – making the transition smoother, more cost-effective and future-proof.”

Duncan Fitzgerald, chief operating officer at Jurni Leasing, said: “Electrification is about more than choosing a vehicle – it’s about charging, costs, strategy and optimisation.

“DriveElectric has been simplifying those decisions for customers.

“By combining their expertise with Jurni’s broader capabilities, we can offer a complete, end-to-end pathway to sustainable mobility.”

DriveElectric was founded in 2008 and offers advice, flexible leasing, fleet management services and integrated charging schemes.

Adam Kemp, director at DriveElectric, said: “DriveElectric has always had one goal: to help people and businesses embrace electric vehicles with confidence.

“We’ve built our reputation on impartial advice, clear support, and making EV adoption straightforward.

“Joining Jurni allows us to take that mission further and bring our expertise to more people and businesses across the UK.”