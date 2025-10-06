  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Jurni Leasing acquires DriveElectric

The acquisition aims to create a stronger platform for businesses and individuals to transition to EVs.

Dylan Robertson

6 October 2025

, , ,

SHARE

Jurni DriveElectric

Jurni Leasing has acquired DriveElectric, expanding its presence in the business electric vehicle (EV) leasing and salary sacrifice sectors.

The acquisition aims to create a stronger platform for businesses and individuals to transition to EVs.

Jurni said the acquisition of DriveElectric supports its mission to remove barriers to switching to EVs, bringing together consultancy, leasing and digital tools.

Neil Fox, CEO at Jurni Leasing, said: “This acquisition is a pivotal moment for Jurni and our customers.

“DriveElectric brings valuable EV expertise that perfectly complements our digital innovation and fleet scale.

“Together, we can help businesses and individuals with a joined-up approach to electrification – making the transition smoother, more cost-effective and future-proof.”

Duncan Fitzgerald, chief operating officer at Jurni Leasing, said: “Electrification is about more than choosing a vehicle – it’s about charging, costs, strategy and optimisation.

“DriveElectric has been simplifying those decisions for customers.

“By combining their expertise with Jurni’s broader capabilities, we can offer a complete, end-to-end pathway to sustainable mobility.”

DriveElectric was founded in 2008 and offers advice, flexible leasing, fleet management services and integrated charging schemes.

Adam Kemp, director at DriveElectric, said: “DriveElectric has always had one goal: to help people and businesses embrace electric vehicles with confidence.

“We’ve built our reputation on impartial advice, clear support, and making EV adoption straightforward.

“Joining Jurni allows us to take that mission further and bring our expertise to more people and businesses across the UK.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE