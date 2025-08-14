  
Just Group invests £20m in M6 Toll Road to boost connectivity and sustainability

Just Group has completed a £20m, 22-year loan to support the development of the M6 Toll Road, funding upgrades to enhance connectivity, resilience, and environmental performance.

Ryan Fowler

14 August 2025

Norton Canes, Staffordshire, England, UK. 24 June 2017. M6 Toll Road sign

Just Group has completed a £20m investment in the M6 Toll Road to support its development as a nationally significant transport asset.

The refinancing, structured as a 22-year loan to the Midland Motorways Group, directs long-term institutional capital into the project to enhance regional connectivity and economic resilience.

Planned upgrades include smart motorway integration and modernised tolling systems, alongside environmental measures such as expanding electric vehicle infrastructure.

Since 2019, the M6 Toll Road has recorded a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, with the new investment aiming to build on these achievements. The project is positioned as part of the UK’s broader sustainable growth and infrastructure renewal agenda.

Mohamed Tabi, director of credit and portfolio management at Just Group, said: “As a UK institutional investor deploying pension capital, Just is well-positioned to finance nationally significant infrastructure that delivers long-term economic and social value.

“With a strong track record in private assets and a strategic focus on resilient UK investments, we are pleased to support the M6 Toll Road’s continued development on enhancing journey reliability and reducing emissions in the West Midlands.

“We help people achieve a better later life – it’s Just’s purpose and investments like this help us fulfil that purpose by providing certainty through long-term fixed rate financing into the economy.”

The placement was sourced, structured and managed in-house by Just’s private asset origination team, which originated £1.3bn of illiquid assets in 2024.

The group manages more than £27bn in retirement savings, with over £3.6bn invested in dedicated sustainable assets including renewable energy, social housing, clean transportation and other social infrastructure.

