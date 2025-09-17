  
KBSA to add Grosvenor salary sacrifice scheme for members

Grosvenor is a privately-owned contract hire and fleet management specialist, providing vehicle funding and management solutions.

Milly Standing

17 September 2025

Kitchen Bathroom Bedroom Specialists Association Ltd (KBSA) will introduce hundreds of their members to the Grosvenor ‘risk-free’ salary sacrifice scheme as part of an agreement between both parties.

KBSA members will have access to a salary sacrifice program that offers added protection, prompt scheme implementation and savings of up to 40% on electric cars.

Following a recommendation, KBSA said it was impressed with Grosvenor’s ‘people-centric’ approach and the benefits of the scheme for members.

Grosvenor’s salary sacrifice scheme includes no early termination charges in the event of a member of staff leaving, being made redundant or resigning.

It has long-term sickness cover built in and as well as paternity cover, aims to reduce the exposure of any financial risk to the members of the group.

Richard Hibbett, national chair of the KBSA, said: “From our first discussions, it became noticeably clear that Grosvenor has an enhanced approach to customer service and will take the time to discuss all the options available to our members. They’ll be a terrific addition to our supplier portfolio.

“Grosvenor’s salary sacrifice scheme is a risk-free program that presents a compelling benefits package for our members as well as capitalising on favourable tax incentives for green vehicles.

“Additionally, the scheme will help members make the transition to electric vehicles more accessible and affordable, while also offering tangible financial and administrative advantages to their employers.”

Paul Wickenden, regional business development manager at Grosvenor, added: “We’re pleased to be able to work with the KBSA to offer members a scheme with significant advantages for employers.

“Our salary sacrifice scheme serves as a powerful, no-cost tool to attract and retain staff, while also generating savings on national insurance.

“Furthermore, it reduces administrative workload and enhances the company’s environmental credentials by promoting the adoption of electric vehicles.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
