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EV & Sustainability

KEBA selects Evolt Charging as UK service partner

KEBA’s UK EV charging equipment is used in a variety of fleet environments, including depot, logistics, commercial and local authority operations.

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Evolt Charging, part of SWARCO Smart Charging, has signed an agreement with Austrian EV charging manufacturer KEBA to become its service partner in the UK.

The partnership was designed to ensure continuity of support for fleet operators where reliable service provision for EV charging infrastructure is critical.

KEBA’s UK EV charging equipment is used in a variety of fleet environments, including depot, logistics, commercial and local authority operations.

Under the partnership, Evolt will provide driver, host and field maintenance support for KEBA’s AC and DC charging stations deployed across the UK.

The partnership aims to build on Evolt’s strategy to develop a ‘manufacturer-agnostic’ service model, enabling its service and maintenance team to support fleet operators and public charging networks.

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Evolt’s nationwide service model is designed to provide a single, accountable service partner across this infrastructure to ensure consistent performance and reduce operational complexity.

Justin Meyer, managing director at Evolt Charging, said the partnership is focused on ensuring consistent performance and operational reliability for customers.

He added: “As the EV market matures, operators are increasingly managing mixed estates of charging hardware.

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“Our focus has been on building the capability to support that reality by investing in establishing the UKs largest fully dedicated call centre and field service teams in the EV charging sector, so that customers have a single, dependable service partner regardless of the equipment in place.

“Working with KEBA is a natural extension of that approach and we are excited about the partnership and where we can take it.

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“At the same time, continuity of service is critical.

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“Charging infrastructure underpins day-to-day operations for many businesses, and our role is to make sure that support remains consistent, reliable and in place for the long term.”

KEBA manufactures a range of AC and DC charging solutions used across commercial and fleet environments, including high-power systems designed for applications such as truck and bus depots.

KEBA has more than 750,000 EV charging stations installed worldwide, with over 12,000 charge points across the UK under maintenance.

Darren Gardner, head of eMobility – Western Europe, at KEBA, said the company selected Evolt for its proven track record, and depth of technical expertise.

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He added: “Reliable service and maintenance are essential to ensuring charging infrastructure performs as expected over time.

“Evolt’s proven technical expertise, clear focus on ensuring charger uptime, supported by the significant investment they have made in their operations and processes, make them a strong partner as we support existing and future customers in the UK.”

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