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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/keba-selects-evolt-charging-as-uk-service-partner/

Evolt Charging, part of SWARCO Smart Charging, has signed an agreement with Austrian EV charging manufacturer KEBA to become its service partner in the UK.

The partnership was designed to ensure continuity of support for fleet operators where reliable service provision for EV charging infrastructure is critical.

KEBA’s UK EV charging equipment is used in a variety of fleet environments, including depot, logistics, commercial and local authority operations.

Under the partnership, Evolt will provide driver, host and field maintenance support for KEBA’s AC and DC charging stations deployed across the UK.

The partnership aims to build on Evolt’s strategy to develop a ‘manufacturer-agnostic’ service model, enabling its service and maintenance team to support fleet operators and public charging networks.

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Evolt’s nationwide service model is designed to provide a single, accountable service partner across this infrastructure to ensure consistent performance and reduce operational complexity.

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Justin Meyer, managing director at Evolt Charging, said the partnership is focused on ensuring consistent performance and operational reliability for customers.

He added: “As the EV market matures, operators are increasingly managing mixed estates of charging hardware.