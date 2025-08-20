  
Kerbo Charge rolls out cable channels in Sunderland and Richmond

Dylan Robertson

20 August 2025

,

Kerbo Charge

Kerbo Charge has rolled out cross-pavement electric vehicle (EV) charging cable channels in Sunderland and the London Borough of Richmond.

In Sunderland, 20 channels are being installed at a reduced cost to residents, as part of a trial project in partnership with Sunderland City Council.

Widespread rollout is in progress in Richmond, offering home charging to the estimated 60% of residents that do not have a driveway.

30 local authorities have adopted the technology so far.

Charging cables are inserted into the channel and concealed with a zip-like lid, eliminating hazards for pavement users.

Tony Scott, a Sunderland resident who had a cable channel installed, said: “Without being able to home charge it would not be viable for us to own an EV due to high public charging costs when compared to petrol.

“The channel allows us to charge our car a couple of times a week and take advantage of cheaper overnight electricity.

“We would definitely recommend it as a good option if you have no off-street parking and are able to park outside your house.”

The technology was pitched on Dragon’s Den in 2024, where Deborah Meaden invested £50,000.

Meaden said: “The best inventions solve widespread problems with simple and cost effective solutions and Kerbo Charge does just that!

“It obviously helps that I am keen to support business that helps pave the way to a more sustainable future and can see that the ‘Kerbo Charge’ solution will play an important role in helping local authorities.” 

Installations cost £1,350, although Government grants offer up to £350 the cost of installation.

Kerbo Charge said that users can charge their vehicles off-peak for as little as £4, compared to £25 when using on-street public chargers.

Michael Goulden, CEO and co-founder at Kerbo Charge, said: “Congratulations to Richmond Council – this is all about removing barriers to EV adoption and tackling the ‘pavement tax’ – the additional cost of owning an EV if you have on-street parking – which is 60% of Londoners!”

Related Posts

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
