KeyFleet – Best Company Car Programme winner

WITH electric vehicles on the rise and with many government initiatives and support of the EV revolution, KeyFleet has become an ambassador for EVs.

All employees are trained in Whole Life Costs when quoting on vehicles for business and KeyFleet runs regular webinars to help SME’s understand what EVs mean for businesses, their employees and the general motoring industry.

It’s focus on EVs is why the judges chose KeyFleet as the winner of the 2022 Business Motoring Best Company Car Programme.

On a more service-related level, KeyFleet sees itself as a local company with national coverage and operates two distinct teams:

The Business team – which services customers who have vehicle size of 15 or under.

The Fleet team – which services customers who have a vehicle size of over 15 KeyFleet helps SMEs select, fund, and manage their company vehicles. Our sole purpose is to make life easier for them and to help them make informed decisions when it comes to all thing’s vehicle related.

With the introduction of alternative fuels, new technology, tax incentives and clean air zones – sourcing and managing company fleets has never been so complicated KeyFleet guides businesses and educates them on the best vehicle solutions for their needs.

It’s main product offering for SMEs is KeyFleet Partner to help businesses select, fund, and manage their company vehicles. With so many moving parts, managing a fleet comes with increased risk, increased admin, and increased costs.

Its successful Partner Programme makes life easier for SMEs and takes the pain, hassle, and stress out of managing fleets.

The six features of becoming a KeyFleet Partner:

A proactive vehicle replacement programme

Compliance and management risk package

Fleet management software – Keys

Pay as you go maintenance, breakdown, and windscreen cover

Accident management services

Dedicated Local Relationship Manager

The three benefits of becoming a KeyFleet Partner:

It saves SMEs money by selecting the right vehicles Frees up time so they can focus on other business priorities Provides peace of mind that the business is compliant and legal

For SME’s who want to become a Partner of KeyFleet or for those already in the Partner programme they benefit from a consultative and relationship approach to advise on every aspect of leasing vehicles, such as Whole Life Costs, salary exchange schemes and fleet management.





