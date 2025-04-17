Keyloop launches Drivetime podcast to demystify automotive tech for global industry professionals

Keyloop has launched a new global automotive tech podcast to help professionals across the sector stay up to date with the technologies reshaping the industry and learn how to apply them effectively within their businesses.

Hosted by Jacqui Barker, global OEM strategy director at Keyloop, the podcast — titled Drivetime — will feature special guests in each episode, offering insights into how technology can solve industry challenges, address market trends and make digital transformation more approachable. The aim is to deliver these topics in an accessible and jargon-free format.

With more than 50 million job roles globally in the automotive industry, according to The International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), Keyloop sees a gap in training beyond the onboarding phase, particularly when it comes to evolving tech. The podcast aims to support staff at all levels, covering a wide range of themes such as EVs, e-commerce, aftersales, AI, and connected finance.

Available on major streaming platforms including Apple, Spotify and Acast, new episodes will be released monthly. The launch episode features Keyloop CEO Tom Kilroy and chief revenue officer Harvey discussing the challenge of building a connected global ecosystem and how technology providers should focus on delivering efficiencies and reducing costs.

Future guests include Charlie Cook, CEO of RightCharge, who discusses staying ahead of EV charging needs; Google automotive specialist Mohammed Lone, who shares the latest insights from the tech giant; and Sophus 3 managing director Scott Gairns, who will explore how AI is transforming the car buying journey.

Barker said: “Technology can help the industry overcome its biggest challenges with a better understanding of how to deploy the right technology at the right time. The purpose of Drivetime is simple – to demystify the latest innovations and help businesses use them to unleash their full potential.

“We’ll be taking learnings from all sectors, combining our knowledge to drive change and bring in the best minds in tech and innovation to break it down and make it easily digestible for our listeners.”