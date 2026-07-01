ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/kgm-launches-0-finance-across-car-range-in-latest-retail-campaign/

KGM Motors UK has launched a new retail campaign offering 0% APR representative finance with no deposit across much of its passenger car range, as it looks to attract new customers during the third quarter.

Available from 1st July to 30th September, the offers include 3-year 0% APR on both hire purchase (HP) and personal contract purchase (PCP) agreements for the Tivoli, Torres EVX, Torres Hybrid and Actyon Hybrid. Customers can also choose 4-year finance at 1.9% APR or 5-year finance at 2.7% APR across the same models.

The manufacturer is also offering a £1,500 finance deposit contribution on the Torres Hybrid and Torres EVX. The campaign coincides with the expansion of KGM’s UK range, following the introduction of the Musso Rhino, Musso Commercial and Musso EV.

For customers considering the brand’s commercial and 4×4 models, KGM is offering 7.9% APR representative HP and PCP finance on the Rexton, Rexton Commercial, Musso and Musso EV. The company said the Musso EV combines electric power with pick-up capability while offering Benefit-in-Kind costs from £30 per month during the 2026/27 tax year.

KGM has also refreshed its Motability Scheme offers. The Tivoli K40 is available with an advance payment from £399 for the manual model and £699 for the automatic, while the Torres Hybrid is available with an advance payment of £3,999 through participating Motability-accredited retailers.