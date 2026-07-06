Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/kgm-launches-new-musso-rhino-and-rhino-pick-ups/
KGM Motors UK has launched the all-new Musso Rhino and Musso Rhino+ pick-ups in the UK.
The models sit above the current Rebel and Saracen variants and introduce a stronger design, upgraded cabin and increased load-carrying capability for business users, rural customers and lifestyle drivers.
The Musso Rhino and Rhino+ feature a redesigned front end, HID LED headlamps, LED clusters, 18-inch brushed chrome alloy wheels, silver side steps, black and silver roof rails, Rhino graphics and an embossed KGM tailgate.
Both models are powered by KGM’s 2.2-litre e-XDi diesel engine, producing 202 PS at 3,800rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,400 to 2,800rpm. The engine is paired with an Aisin 6-speed automatic transmission.
Musso Rhino and Rhino+ are equipped with selectable 4×4 and low range, allowing drivers to switch between 2WD high range, 4WD high range and 4WD low range. The models also include hill start assist, hill descent control and a locking differential.
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The Rhino offers 245mm of minimum ground clearance, with a 30.9-degree approach angle and 27.8-degree departure angle. The Rhino+ provides 248mm of minimum ground clearance, with a 30.6-degree approach angle and 24.5-degree departure angle.
Both models offer 3.5-tonne towing capacity, supported by trailer sway control, a rear-view camera, Clear Sight View and a 360º 3D surround view monitoring system. Rhino delivers a gross train weight of 6,750kg, while Rhino+ increases this to 6,900kg.
The Rhino has 1,011 litres of load bed capacity and a payload of 1,090kg, while Rhino+ increases load bed capacity to 1,262 litres and payload to 1,200kg. KGM said this gives Rhino+ the biggest pick-up load bed on the road by volume.
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Both models include a standard load bed liner, 8 lashing hooks, a wide-opening tailgate, LED load bed lamp and rear bumper corner steps. Rhino offers a 1,300mm load bed length, while Rhino+ extends this to 1,610mm. Both models have a 1,570mm load bed width and 570mm depth.
Inside, the new Musso Rhino and Rhino+ include Nappa leather seats, power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, heated front and rear seats, automatic dual-zone air conditioning and rear air vents.
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The cabin also features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch smart audio screen with TomTom navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include wireless phone charging, rear USB-C charging ports, DAB radio, Bluetooth, smart key, push button start, remote key engine start, rain-sensing wipers and intelligent adaptive cruise control.
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The safety specification includes high-strength steel construction, an ultra-rigid Quad Frame, door impact beams, 6 airbags, electronic stability programme, electronic brakeforce distribution, anti-lock brake system, traction control, brake assist, lane keeping assist, lane change warning, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and safety exit warning.
Kevin Griffin, managing director at KGM Motors UK, said: “Musso is a name with real strength and great value in the pick-up sector, and the all-new Musso Rhino and Rhino+ represent a major step forward for the brand. These models bring together the durability and work-ready capability customers expect from KGM, while adding a more confident design, a significantly upgraded cabin and the latest convenience and safety technology.
“For business users, rural customers and lifestyle drivers alike, Musso Rhino and Rhino+ deliver a compelling balance of strength, comfort and value. With 3.5-tonne towing, payloads of up to 1,200kg and a highly specified interior, this is the next chapter for Korea’s original pick-up, built for customers who need a vehicle that works hard every day while still feeling refined and capable on every journey.”
Customers can choose from Space Black, Marble Grey, Amazon Green, Marine Blue, Smoke Taupe and Grand White. Both models are backed by KGM’s 5-year or 100,000-mile warranty.
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The Musso Rhino is priced from £38,995 ex VAT, while the Musso Rhino+ starts from £39,995 ex VAT. Both models are available now through KGM dealer partners.