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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/kgm-launches-new-musso-rhino-and-rhino-pick-ups/

KGM Motors UK has launched the all-new Musso Rhino and Musso Rhino+ pick-ups in the UK.

The models sit above the current Rebel and Saracen variants and introduce a stronger design, upgraded cabin and increased load-carrying capability for business users, rural customers and lifestyle drivers.

The Musso Rhino and Rhino+ feature a redesigned front end, HID LED headlamps, LED clusters, 18-inch brushed chrome alloy wheels, silver side steps, black and silver roof rails, Rhino graphics and an embossed KGM tailgate.

Both models are powered by KGM’s 2.2-litre e-XDi diesel engine, producing 202 PS at 3,800rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,400 to 2,800rpm. The engine is paired with an Aisin 6-speed automatic transmission.

Musso Rhino and Rhino+ are equipped with selectable 4×4 and low range, allowing drivers to switch between 2WD high range, 4WD high range and 4WD low range. The models also include hill start assist, hill descent control and a locking differential.

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The Rhino offers 245mm of minimum ground clearance, with a 30.9-degree approach angle and 27.8-degree departure angle. The Rhino+ provides 248mm of minimum ground clearance, with a 30.6-degree approach angle and 24.5-degree departure angle.

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Both models offer 3.5-tonne towing capacity, supported by trailer sway control, a rear-view camera, Clear Sight View and a 360º 3D surround view monitoring system. Rhino delivers a gross train weight of 6,750kg, while Rhino+ increases this to 6,900kg.

The Rhino has 1,011 litres of load bed capacity and a payload of 1,090kg, while Rhino+ increases load bed capacity to 1,262 litres and payload to 1,200kg. KGM said this gives Rhino+ the biggest pick-up load bed on the road by volume.