KGM Motors adds Torres Hybrid to UK showrooms

Developed in collaboration with BYD, the Dual Tech Hybrid System is a full hybrid that is designed to maximise efficiency.

KGM Motors UK introduced the Torres Hybrid, an addition to the brand’s SUV line-up, completing the Torres collection alongside the petrol and electric models.

Developed in collaboration with BYD, the Dual Tech Hybrid System is a full hybrid that is designed to maximise the efficiency and advantages of both electric and internal combustion engines.

The system combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine (149.6PS, 220Nm) with in-series dual motors (176.8PS, 300Nm) for a total output of 177hp through a 6-speed automatic e-DHT transmission.

This hybrid-specific dual-motor transmission also supports nine different driving modes, including EV mode, HEV mode (series-parallel), and engine drive mode.

Kevin Griffin, managing director of KGM Motors UK, said: “The Torres Hybrid is the brand’s first hybrid vehicle and has been developed to meet customer demand for greater efficiency without compromise.

“It combines the economic benefits of hybrid technology with the practicality and strength expected of the award-winning SUVs in our range.

“This model marks the beginning of KGM’s continued expansion into eco-friendly vehicles, supported by new products and advanced powertrain options in the near future.”

In the city, the Torres Hybrid runs in EV mode up to 95% of the time. On the motorway, the system blends engine and motor power, with all-electric driving possible up to 62mph, supported by a three-level regenerative braking system with smart traffic-adaptive control.

Details such as Li-pattern brake lights and a side-mounted tailgate latch aim to emphasise the Korean SUV design.

The side, straight character lines, and angular wheel arches, 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and at the rear, a hexagonal design inspired by spare wheel covers, are intended to demonstrate the robust design.

A panoramic widescreen display integrates a 12.3-inch digital cluster with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, supported by KGM’s Athena 2.0 UX platform for connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, TomTom Navigation, and Bluetooth.

The Torres Hybrid also features heated and ventilated leather front seats, dual-zone climate control, and 32-colour ambient lighting.

The driver and passenger’s seats offer eight-way power adjustment with lumbar support, and heated, reclining rear seats to maximise passenger comfort.

A floating centre console, headrest hanger, and USB Type-C ports throughout aim to ensure practicality. With a luggage capacity of up to 1,662 litres.

The Torres Hybrid achieves 46.1mpg (WLTP) with CO₂ emissions of just 139g/km, while towing capacity of 1.3 tonnes is supported by Trailer Stability Assist (TSA). In addition, a waterproof chassis allows safe submersion up to 300mm.

It also has a 78% high-tensile steel and eight airbags as standard. Advanced driver-assistance systems include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Front Vehicle Start Alert, Safety Distance Alert, Rear Blind Spot-detection, Lane Change-Collision Warning, and Rear Cross, Traffic Warning.

The KGM Torres Hybrid is priced at £35,995 and is available in five colours: Space Black (Metallic), Dandy Blue (Metallic), Iron Silver (Metallic), Grand White (Solid), and Forest Green (Metallic).