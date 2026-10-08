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Commercial Vehicles & LCVs

KGM Motors launches Musso commercial range

Commercial variants are designed to create a secure, van-style load area behind the front seats.

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KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong, has launched the Musso commercial range, introducing dedicated two-seat commercial of the Musso Rebel and Saracen pick-up models.

Commercial variants were designed to create a secure, van-style load area behind the front seats, with a full-height fixed mesh bulkhead, heavy-duty rubber cargo mat and rear window security mesh.

This aims to provide a robust and practical space for tools, equipment and business essentials, while maintaining the Musso’s eligibility for 100% write-down allowance and standard commercial Benefit-in-Kind.

The vehicles are powered KGM’s 2.2 litre diesel engine, delivering 202 PS and 441 Nm of torque.

Paired with selectable 4×4 and low ratio, the Musso commercial range is engineered to support customers who regularly travel between sites, tow heavy equipment or operate in rural, construction and trade environments where traction and durability matter.

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The range offers 3.5-tonne towing and a payload of up to 1,205kg to give businesses the flexibility to carry substantial loads while also towing at maximum weight.

Musso was engineered to tow a full trailer while still carrying a maximum payload.

This is made possible by its gross train weight of 6,450kg for manual models, 6,750kg for automatic models.

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Kevin Griffin, managing director at KGM Motors UK, said: “The UK pick-up market has changed significantly over the past 18 months, with business customers having to navigate new tax treatment around double and extended-cab pick-ups, particularly in relation to Benefit-in-Kind, capital allowances and business deductions.

“The new Musso Commercial range has been developed to offer a clear solution.

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“By combining a dedicated two-seat conversion with secure load space, standard commercial Benefit-in-Kind and eligibility for 100% write-down allowance, it gives operators an alternative without compromising the capability Musso is known for.

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“We don’t believe customers should have to pay a premium for a vehicle configured to meet their business needs, which is why the conversion is included at no additional cost compared with the equivalent standard Musso model.”

The Musso commercial range is available on Rebel and Saracen models, and is available now through KGM’s dealer network, priced from £33,980 excluding VAT.

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