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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/kgm-motors-launches-musso-commercial-range/

KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong, has launched the Musso commercial range, introducing dedicated two-seat commercial of the Musso Rebel and Saracen pick-up models.

Commercial variants were designed to create a secure, van-style load area behind the front seats, with a full-height fixed mesh bulkhead, heavy-duty rubber cargo mat and rear window security mesh.

This aims to provide a robust and practical space for tools, equipment and business essentials, while maintaining the Musso’s eligibility for 100% write-down allowance and standard commercial Benefit-in-Kind.

The vehicles are powered KGM’s 2.2 litre diesel engine, delivering 202 PS and 441 Nm of torque.

Paired with selectable 4×4 and low ratio, the Musso commercial range is engineered to support customers who regularly travel between sites, tow heavy equipment or operate in rural, construction and trade environments where traction and durability matter.

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The range offers 3.5-tonne towing and a payload of up to 1,205kg to give businesses the flexibility to carry substantial loads while also towing at maximum weight.

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Musso was engineered to tow a full trailer while still carrying a maximum payload.

This is made possible by its gross train weight of 6,450kg for manual models, 6,750kg for automatic models.