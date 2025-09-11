  
KGM Motors to showcase Musso EV at SUPBIKERUN event

The showcase will give attendees an opportunity to take part in early test drives of the electric pick-up truck.

Milly Standing

11 September 2025

KGM Motors UK, formerly known as SsangYong, is set to unveil the Musso EV pick-up truck to the UK this September at SUPBIKERUN’s Lake District event.

The showcase will give attendees an opportunity to take part in early test drives of the electric pick-up truck.

While specifications are still subject to change, the vehicle currently features all-wheel-drive capability, an estimated range of up to 290 miles, and technology such as vehicle-to-load functionality, allowing equipment to be powered directly from the truck.

Insights gathered from these early trial drives will help inform the vehicle’s potential development journey and offer a look into how an all-electric pick-up from KGM could be utilised in the UK.

As part of KGM UK’s partnership with SUPBIKERUN, the Musso Saracen will provide logistics support across all four of this triathlon’s UK venues.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at KGM Motors UK, said: “SUPBIKERUN is all about adventure and new experiences, which makes it a fitting environment for participants to test drive the Musso EV for the very first time.

“At this stage, it is about seeing what’s possible for an electric pick-up and engaging with people who will ultimately shape its future.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
