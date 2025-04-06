KGM Motors UK hands over five Musso pick-up trucks to Verderers of the New Forest

KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong, has delivered five all-new Musso pick-up trucks to the Verderers of the New Forest, facilitated by Balmer Lawn Group, a respected dealer partner within the community.

The New Forest Agisters, part of the Verderers, are the last remnants of the traditional Forest government, established under the New Forest Act of 1877. They work alongside Natural England, Forestry England, and other landowners to ensure the preservation of traditional rights, the welfare of commonable animals, and the conservation of the historic landscape on behalf of the Crown.

To effectively manage their responsibilities, which include monitoring livestock, enforcing commoning laws, and responding to emergencies, the Agisters required vehicles capable of handling the challenges presented by the varied terrain of the New Forest. The multi-award-winning KGM Musso was chosen for its superior capability and versatility.

Richard Manley, appointed Defra verderer, said: “The KGM Musso stood out as the best option for the Agisters due to its combination of affordability, reliability, and excellent towing capability. These trucks will allow the Agisters to continue effectively carrying out their crucial work across the New Forest, ensuring they can respond quickly and efficiently to any situation.”

The Musso range offers three trim levels, beginning with the Rebel and progressing to the auto-only Saracen and Saracen+ models. These vehicles blend functionality with a striking on-road presence. The Saracen+ features an extended cab, a foot longer than the standard Musso, and boasts the best combined towing and payload figures in the UK market.

The Saracen and Saracen+ also include premium features typical of modern luxury vehicles, such as heated and cooled leather seats, a heated steering wheel, rear parking cameras, and an advanced infotainment system with TomTom navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Paul Lamar, managing director at Balmer Lawn KGM, expressed pride in supplying these trucks to such a historic and vital organisation. He said: “As a family business with deep roots in the New Forest since 1971, this is a significant milestone for everyone at Balmer Lawn. The Verderers play a crucial role in preserving the integrity of the New Forest, and we are honoured to support their work. We look forward to seeing them benefit from the reliability and capability of the Musso, a vehicle perfectly suited to their demanding responsibilities.”