KGM to launch next-gen Musso pickup at CV Show

The diesel Musso will be displayed alongside the Musso EV, for which orders recently opened.

KGM Motors UK has announced that it will launch the next-generation Musso diesel pickup truck at the Commercial Vehicle (CV) Show 2026.

The diesel Musso will be displayed alongside the Musso EV, for which orders recently opened.

KGM said that the next-generation Musso will launch in Q3, offered initially in Rhino trim, sitting above the existing Rebel and Saracen variants.

It is powered by a 2.2-litre turbodiesel, with all models featuring a six-speed automatic gearbox and a selectable four wheel drive system.

Towing capacity is 3.5 tonnes and payload is one tonne.

KGM said it has made substantial upgrades to the Musso’s interior, with improved materials, better technology and more refinement.

Standard equipment includes adaptive cruise control, a 3D around view monitoring system and a limited-slip differential.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at KGM Motors UK, said “This year’s CV Show is a significant moment for us at KGM.

“Following our announcement that the Musso EV will debut at the show, we are delighted to confirm that we will be unveiling the all-new Musso Rhino on our stand.

“It is the next-generation Musso that many operators have been waiting for, delivering the durability and capability the name is known for, with a big step forward in design, refinement and technology.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to stand 5C30 in Hall 5 to see Musso Rhino alongside Musso EV, Musso Saracen and the Rexton Commercial Vehicle.”

Astor Automotive will be at the CV Show at stand 4A02 – get in touch to arrange a meeting or come see us on the day!