KGM to show Musso EV at CV Show

The Musso EV is open for orders, with demonstrators set to arrive at dealers in May.

KGM has announced that it will show its electric pickup truck, the Musso EV, at the 2026 Commercial Vehicle (CV) Show.

The Musso EV is open for orders, with demonstrators set to arrive at dealers in May.

It will be on display on stand 5C30 in hall five, alongside the diesel-powered Musso Saracen and Rexton Commercial Vehicle.

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The Musso EV is priced from £39,995, when accounting for the £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant, while the Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rate is 4%.

It has an 80.6kWh battery sourced from BYD, allow for a range of 240 miles and the ability to charge from 20% to 80% in 31 minutes.

Full-time all wheel drive is standard, power output is 207PS and torque is 339Nm.

The KGM Musso EV has a payload of 690kg and a towing capacity of 2,300kg.

It will be on display at the CV Show at NEC Birmingham from 21st to 23rd April.