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EV & Sustainability

KGM Torres EVX receives £1,500 Electric Car Grant

Both of KGM's EVs now qualify for grants, as the Musso EV pickup is eligible for the £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant.

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KGM Torres EVX
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The KGM Torres EVX has received the £1,500 Band 2 Electric Car Grant (ECG), reducing its starting price to £35,495.

Both of KGM’s electric vehicles (EVs) now qualify for grants, as the Musso EV pickup is eligible for the £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant, reducing its price to £39,995 including VAT.

Both models use batteries developed by BYD, and the Torres EVX has a 10-year, 1,000,000km (621,000-mile) battery warranty.

The KGM Torres EVX has a 73.4kWH battery, allowing for 287 miles of range and 207PS.

It can charge from 10% to 80% in 28 minutes.

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A larger 80.6kWh battery allows for a range of 290 miles on the Musso EV, while both models have vehicle-to-load (V2L).

Kevin Griffin, managing director at KGM Motors UK, said: “Making the move to electric needs to work for customers financially as well as practically.

“With Torres EVX now benefiting from the £1,500 ECG and Musso EV qualifying for the £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant, there is additional support available to help reduce that initial cost of switching.

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“Just as importantly, both vehicles have been designed around real customer requirements.

“Torres EVX provides the space, range and versatility expected from an SUV, while Musso EV combines electric power with the practicality, towing capability and all-wheel drive customers expect from a pick-up.

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“Musso EV is particularly significant because it brings a more accessible entry point to the electric pick-up market.

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“At £39,995 including VAT and the £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant, it offers strong value for customers looking for the space, versatility and capability of a pick-up with the benefits of an electric powertrain.

“For fleet and company car users, the 4% Benefit-in-Kind rate and tax costs from around £30 per month strengthen that proposition further.

“At the same time, we recognise that there is no single powertrain that suits every customer, business or journey. KGM will continue to offer genuine choice across our range, from petrol and diesel to self-charging hybrid and fully electric.

“Our aim is to give customers the freedom to choose the vehicle and powertrain that best fits the way they live and work.”

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