KGM Torres EVX receives £1,500 Electric Car Grant

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/kgm-torres-evx-receives-1500-electric-car-grant/

The KGM Torres EVX has received the £1,500 Band 2 Electric Car Grant (ECG), reducing its starting price to £35,495.

Both of KGM’s electric vehicles (EVs) now qualify for grants, as the Musso EV pickup is eligible for the £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant, reducing its price to £39,995 including VAT.

Both models use batteries developed by BYD, and the Torres EVX has a 10-year, 1,000,000km (621,000-mile) battery warranty.

The KGM Torres EVX has a 73.4kWH battery, allowing for 287 miles of range and 207PS.

It can charge from 10% to 80% in 28 minutes.

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A larger 80.6kWh battery allows for a range of 290 miles on the Musso EV, while both models have vehicle-to-load (V2L).

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Kevin Griffin, managing director at KGM Motors UK, said: “Making the move to electric needs to work for customers financially as well as practically.

“With Torres EVX now benefiting from the £1,500 ECG and Musso EV qualifying for the £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant, there is additional support available to help reduce that initial cost of switching.