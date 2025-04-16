Kia adds AI Assistant to European EV3 models with latest over-the-air update

Kia has launched its AI-powered voice assistant, AI Assistant, in Europe, following previous rollouts in Korea and the US. The technology is now standard in European-specification EV3 models produced from March 2025, with earlier models receiving the system via the latest over-the-air (OTA) update.

AI Assistant is designed to offer a more intuitive and natural in-car user experience, using generative AI to allow drivers to communicate with their vehicle in plain language. Users can access the system via the steering wheel button or by saying, “Hey Kia,” enabling them to receive context-aware responses to a wide range of queries.

The assistant supports feature guidance, vehicle system queries, and lifestyle questions. Drivers can ask for assistance with in-car technologies such as Highway Driving Assistant or enquire about topics unrelated to the vehicle, such as travel advice or EV comparisons.

Kia’s AI Assistant continuously improves through OTA updates, with the company highlighting its potential to simplify vehicle operation and improve customer satisfaction across a growing electric vehicle portfolio.

Initially available on the EV3 with the ccNC (connected car Navigation Cockpit) system, the AI Assistant will be extended to other models in Kia’s EV line-up later this year.