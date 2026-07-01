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Kia adds AWD to EV5, releases EV5 and Sportage Storm editions

All wheel drive can be added optionally on EV5 GT-Line and GT-Line S models.

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Kia EV5 Storm
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Kia has added all-wheel drive to the EV5 and has released a pair of Storm special editions, on both the Sportage and EV5.

All-wheel drive can be added optionally on EV5 GT-Line and GT-Line S models.

It adds a rear-mounted induction motor, but remains predominantly front-wheel drive and is priced from £45,646.

Towing capacity is increased to 1,800kg braked, while the 0-62mph time is down by one second to 7.4 seconds.

Further technical details are yet to be announced, although Kia has confirmed that it will use the same 81.4kWh battery as the front wheel drive.

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The Storm special editions sit between the GT-Line and GT-Line S trims, combining styling cues from the Air models with higher levels of specification.

On the Kia EV5, Storm editions gain body-coloured door mirrors from the Air, gloss black detailing from the GT-Line, a unique black artificial leather interior and a new 19-inch alloy wheel design.

Standard equipment includes a heated steering wheel, four heated seats, an electric tailgate, a reversing camera and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

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Prices start at £43,145, with a choice of Gravity Grey, Fusion Black and Dark Ocean Blue exterior colours for no extra cost.

The Sportage Storm gains a unique leather and suede interior and can be ordered with either the petrol or hybrid powertrains.

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Petrol models start at £34,395 with the six-speed manual gearbox or £36,095 with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

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Hybrid variants start at £37,895.

The Sportage Storm comes as standard with premium paint, four heated seats, ventilated front seats, a pair of 12.3-inch displays, a reversing camera and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

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