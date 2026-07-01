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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/kia-adds-awd-to-ev5-releases-ev5-and-sportage-storm-editions/

Kia has added all-wheel drive to the EV5 and has released a pair of Storm special editions, on both the Sportage and EV5.

All-wheel drive can be added optionally on EV5 GT-Line and GT-Line S models.

It adds a rear-mounted induction motor, but remains predominantly front-wheel drive and is priced from £45,646.

Towing capacity is increased to 1,800kg braked, while the 0-62mph time is down by one second to 7.4 seconds.

Further technical details are yet to be announced, although Kia has confirmed that it will use the same 81.4kWh battery as the front wheel drive.

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The Storm special editions sit between the GT-Line and GT-Line S trims, combining styling cues from the Air models with higher levels of specification.

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On the Kia EV5, Storm editions gain body-coloured door mirrors from the Air, gloss black detailing from the GT-Line, a unique black artificial leather interior and a new 19-inch alloy wheel design.

Standard equipment includes a heated steering wheel, four heated seats, an electric tailgate, a reversing camera and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.