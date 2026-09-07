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EV & Sustainability

Kia adds high-performance GT variants of EV3, EV4 and EV5

The GT models are all wheel drive, and gain GT-specific styling, electrically-controlled suspension, as well as sports seats.

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Kia has added high-performance GT variants of its EV3, EV4 and EV5, joining the existing EV6 and EV9 GT in its range.

The GT models are all wheel drive, and gain GT-specific styling, electrically-controlled suspension, as well as sports seats.

Preview Electronic Controlled Suspension uses a road-scanning camera to optimise suspension settings.

All models were optimised for European roads, with testing performed in the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Sweden.

The EV3 GT has 292PS and can accelerate to 62mph in 5.7 seconds. It offers a range of up to 311 miles.

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EV4 GT models use the same powertrain as the EV3 GT, but can accelerate to 62mph in 5.6 seconds. Range is 313 miles.

GT-specific additions to the EV3 and EV4 include semi-bucket seats and a Harman Kardon sound system.

The EV5 GT has a range of up to 296 miles, and has 306PS, for a 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds.

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Kia said that the EV5 GT is more refined and composed, while the EV4 GT is the most-driver-oriented of the three models.

All three models use an 81.4kWh battery.

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Pablo Martinez Masip, vice president of product, marketing and customer Experience at Kia Europe “With EV3 GT, EV4 GT and EV5 GT, we are bringing the Kia GT experience to new segments and making electric performance accessible to a broader range of customers.

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“Each model has its own character, but they share the same ambition. The GT models make electric driving feel more responsive, more connected and more emotionally engaging, while retaining the everyday usability our customers expect.”

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