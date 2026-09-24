ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/kia-and-tgs-to-launch-pv5-chassis-conversions-in-q4/

Kia has partnered with TGS Automotive Group to launch a series of conversions, based on the PV5 Chassis, from Q4 2026.

TGS Automotive Group will offer lightweight tipper, dropside and box conversions, with modular options such as Chapter 8 liveries, mesh cages, fall arrest systems and beacons.

Kia said that the TGS PV5 Chassis conversions will offer best-in-class payload capacities.

All UK-market PV5 Chassis will have the 71.2kWh Long Range battery.

Range will differ based on configuration, but the PV5 Cargo with the 71.2kWh battery offers a range of up to 258 miles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charging speeds of up to 120kW allow the PV5 Chassis to charge from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Erhan Eren, director of Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) at Kia Europe, said: “Commercial-vehicle customers need solutions that reflect how they actually operate.

“The 71.2kWh Long Range battery extends the flexibility of the PV5 Chassis, giving businesses greater scope to balance distance, charging access and conversion requirements in one compact electric platform.”