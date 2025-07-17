Kia announces EV4 Fastback UK pricing

Kia has announced the UK specification and pricing for the upcoming EV4 Fastback, with orders open now, and deliveries set to commence in the autumn.

Unlike the EV4 Hatchback, the fastback will only be offered with an 81.4kWh battery, and an entry-level ‘Air’ model will not be offered.

The range will start at £40,895, for the GT-Line, rising to £45,395 for the GT-Line S, £1,500 more than the equivalent EV4 hatchback.

Both models will have 380 miles of range, 18 miles more than the equivalent hatchback model, as the fastback is the most aerodynamic electric vehicle (EV) made by Kia so far.

Air flaps in the front bumper, a large undertray, and a 300mm increase in length compared to the hatchback, allow for aerodynamic efficiency.

Like the hatchback, all models have a single, front-mounted, 201PS electric motor.

Fast charging allows for a 10% to 80% charge in 31 minutes on a 350kW DC fast charger.

The increase in length gives the fastback 490 litres of boot capacity, up from 435 litres on the hatchback.

All Kia EV4 Fastback models have heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a smart entry system, a digital key, and Kia’s AI Assistant, which is powered by ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI).

Kia’s latest infotainment system will also feature in the EV4 Fastback.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), such as Highway Driving Assist 2.0, Safe Exit Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0, and Lane Keep Assist, are standard across the range.

GT-Line S models feature front relaxation seats, a sunroof, vehicle-to-load (V2L), a power tailgate, and a 360-degree camera.

A heat pump is also available as an option on the range-topping model, for an extra £900.