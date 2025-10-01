Kia announces pricing for K4 and updated Stonic

The K4 starts at £25,995 and the Stonic starts from £21,795.

Kia has announced UK pricing for the K4 and updated Stonic, its latest petrol and mild-hybrid models, both of which go on sale today.

Entry-level K4 Pure models have a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, with a six-speed manual gearbox and 113PS.

GT-Line and GT-Line S models can be ordered with either the 1.0-litre engine, or a 1.6-litre turbocharged four cylinder engine, producing 147PS in the GT-Line and 177PS in the GT-Line S.

A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (DCT) is optional on the Pure and standard across the rest of the range.

The GT-Line is priced from £29,995 and the GT-Line S is priced from £33,995, rising to £36,195 for the 1.6-litre model.

All K4s have LED lights, rain-sensing wipers, three dashboard screens, a reversing camera and hill start assist.

All Stonic models feature a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine. Pure models produce 98PS, while the GT-Line and GT-Line S add a 48V mild-hybrid system, bringing power output up to 113PS.

A six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT are offered. GT-Line S models are priced from £28,295 and receive the DCT as standard.

Standard equipment on the Stonic includes automatic headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist and a reversing camera.

Kia will deliver the first Stonic and K4 to UK customers in Q4 2025.