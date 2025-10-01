  
Kia announces pricing for K4 and updated Stonic

The K4 starts at £25,995 and the Stonic starts from £21,795.

Dylan Robertson

1 October 2025

Kia K4 Stonic

Kia has announced UK pricing for the K4 and updated Stonic, its latest petrol and mild-hybrid models, both of which go on sale today.

Entry-level K4 Pure models have a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, with a six-speed manual gearbox and 113PS.

GT-Line and GT-Line S models can be ordered with either the 1.0-litre engine, or a 1.6-litre turbocharged four cylinder engine, producing 147PS in the GT-Line and 177PS in the GT-Line S.

A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (DCT) is optional on the Pure and standard across the rest of the range.

The GT-Line is priced from £29,995 and the GT-Line S is priced from £33,995, rising to £36,195 for the 1.6-litre model.

All K4s have LED lights, rain-sensing wipers, three dashboard screens, a reversing camera and hill start assist.

New Kia Stonic (37)

All Stonic models feature a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine. Pure models produce 98PS, while the GT-Line and GT-Line S add a 48V mild-hybrid system, bringing power output up to 113PS.

A six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT are offered. GT-Line S models are priced from £28,295 and receive the DCT as standard.

Standard equipment on the Stonic includes automatic headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist and a reversing camera.

Kia will deliver the first Stonic and K4 to UK customers in Q4 2025.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
