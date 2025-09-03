  
Kia celebrates double success with EV3 and Sportage at What Car? Electric Car Awards

The Kia EV3 has been named Best Electric Small SUV and the Sportage Best Used Hybrid Family SUV at the 2025 What Car? Electric Car Awards.

Ryan Fowler

3 September 2025

Kia has secured two titles in the 2025 What Car? Electric Car Awards, with the EV3 and Sportage each recognised in their respective categories.

The EV3 was named Best Electric Small SUV, while the Sportage took the award for Best Used Hybrid Family SUV. Both models had previously won at the 2025 What Car? Awards earlier this year.

Paul Philpott, president and chief executive of Kia UK, said: “It is a great honor to receive yet more recognition for the EV3 and Sportage from What Car?, with the EV3 being celebrated back in January and Sportage for multiple years across a number of categories.

“What Car?’s great reputation as an independent, influential and respected publication for car buyer’s gives these awards more meaning.”

The EV3 is the brand’s fastest-selling electric vehicle to date and the UK’s best-selling retail EV in 2025.

Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car?, said: “The EV3 is a relaxing car to drive, because its ride is downright plush, while wind, road and motor noise are kept to a minimum at all times.

“You sit higher than you do in rivals, too, with this providing the sort of excellent view that many SUV buyers are after. And even the smaller of the two batteries on offer delivers an impressive range, so the EV3 offers excellent value.”

The Sportage, Kia’s best-selling model in the UK and globally, was recognised for its hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions introduced in 2021.

Huntingford added: “Like any Sportage, the PHEV version combines impressive ride comfort with a smart, spacious and user-friendly interior. Plus, you get the added bonus of a 43-mile (WLTP) electric range.

“The fact that your used Sportage will still be covered by the original manufacturer warranty also makes it very appealing.”

The Sportage has received a mid-life update in 2025, with revised styling and new technologies drawn from Kia’s latest EVs.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
