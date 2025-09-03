Kia Charge adds millionth charge point in Europe, 55,000th in UK

Kia Charge has added its one millionth electric vehicle (EV) charge point in Europe, with its UK network now at 55,000.

The network is spread across 28 countries and includes chargers from IONITY, which is aiming to grow its network from 5,000 chargers continent-wide to 13,000 by 2030.

Kia also released an app that brings together other car functions as well as Kia Charge, enabling drivers to locate chargers, plan journeys and charging stops, manage charging subscriptions and track charging progress.

Drivers can also set a target battery level on arrival and the EV Route Planner will plan charging stops accordingly.

Marc Hedrich, president and CEO at Kia Europe, said: “Achieving one million charging points represents a significant milestone that underlines Kia’s commitment to providing our EV customers with a comprehensive ecosystem of public, residential, and depot charging solutions.

“This accomplishment highlights our contribution to advancing e-mobility and facilitating the shift toward more sustainable transportation solutions.”

The Kia Charge network also uses Plug&Charge, allowing drivers to plug the car in and start charging automatically, with payment details linked directly to the car.

Kia guarantees that all charging sessions are either powered by renewable energy, or an equivalent amount of energy is fed back into the grid from renewable sources.