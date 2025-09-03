  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Kia Charge adds millionth charge point in Europe, 55,000th in UK

The network is spread across 28 countries and includes chargers from IONITY, which is aiming to grow its network to 13,000 by 2030.

Dylan Robertson

3 September 2025

, ,

SHARE

Kia Charge

Kia Charge has added its one millionth electric vehicle (EV) charge point in Europe, with its UK network now at 55,000.

The network is spread across 28 countries and includes chargers from IONITY, which is aiming to grow its network from 5,000 chargers continent-wide to 13,000 by 2030.

Kia also released an app that brings together other car functions as well as Kia Charge, enabling drivers to locate chargers, plan journeys and charging stops, manage charging subscriptions and track charging progress.

Drivers can also set a target battery level on arrival and the EV Route Planner will plan charging stops accordingly.

Marc Hedrich, president and CEO at Kia Europe, said: “Achieving one million charging points represents a significant milestone that underlines Kia’s commitment to providing our EV customers with a comprehensive ecosystem of public, residential, and depot charging solutions.

“This accomplishment highlights our contribution to advancing e-mobility and facilitating the shift toward more sustainable transportation solutions.”

The Kia Charge network also uses Plug&Charge, allowing drivers to plug the car in and start charging automatically, with payment details linked directly to the car.

Kia guarantees that all charging sessions are either powered by renewable energy, or an equivalent amount of energy is fed back into the grid from renewable sources.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE