Kia enhances navigation with Google Points of Interest

Kia is enhancing its connected vehicle offering with the introduction of Google Points of Interest (POIs), bringing a deeper level of functionality to its in-car navigation systems.

The feature debuts in the forthcoming Kia EV4, the brand’s first electric hatchback designed specifically for European drivers.

All other Kia models equipped with the connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) will receive Google POIs as a free over-the-air software update this summer, while all future ccNC-equipped vehicles will come with the system pre-installed.

Google POIs will give drivers access to real-time information about destinations directly from the car’s navigation system.

Each point of interest – any recognised establishment or location on Google Maps – is displayed with current data, including opening hours, parking availability, pricing, customer reviews, photos, and peak periods.

Pablo Martinez Masip, Vice President of Product & Marketing at Kia Europe, said: “Offering extensive details about places through Google POIs enables customers to make informed decisions ahead of each journey and to adjust once they are on the road.

“Giving our customers all of this information and more on the in-car screen adds an exciting new level to navigation and the driving experience.”

The real-time nature of the POIs means data is continuously refreshed through user contributions within the Google ecosystem.

This includes updates to location details, accessibility information, and even menus for food and hospitality venues.