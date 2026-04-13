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Kia Europe appoints Christophe Mandon as VP of sales and ownership experience

He will support Kia’s electrification roadmap in Europe, while reinforcing customer engagement strategies.

Milly Standing

13 April 2026

Motoring

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Kia Europe

Kia Europe has appointed Christophe Mandon as vice president of sales and ownership experience, effective 13th April 2026.

He will report directly to Sjoerd Knipping, chief operating officer of Kia Europe.

In this role, he will support Kia’s electrification roadmap in Europe, while reinforcing customer engagement strategies.

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Mandon said: “As Kia continues its transformation in Europe through electrification and digitalisation, strong sales performance and an outstanding customer experience are increasingly important.

“My focus is on supporting the European markets in achieving sustainable sales growth while delivering a seamless experience for customers at every touchpoint.”

Mandon joins from Kia France, where he served as vice president and led commercial and customer‑focused initiatives in a highly competitive market.

He brings 28 years of automotive industry experience, with senior leadership roles across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, including France, the Netherlands, Spain, Morocco, and Germany.

His career includes key positions at Citroën and Groupe PSA, as well as most recently serving as senior vice president of global sales, Opel/Vauxhall at Stellantis in Germany.

Knipping said: “At Kia, customers are at the heart of our European business strategy.

“Christophe brings extensive international sales leadership experience and a strong understanding of evolving customer expectations.

“His leadership will be key to accelerating our commercial performance and further strengthening the ownership experience for Kia customers across Europe.”

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