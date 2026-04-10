Kia EV2 First Edition receives £1,500 Electric Car Grant

Previously, Kia offered the £1,500 Reservation Saving on the EV2 First Edition, but this offer was only available to retail customers.

The Kia EV2 First Edition has received the £1,500 Electric Car Grant, making the car available to both fleets and retail customers for £26,995.

Previously, Kia offered the £1,500 Reservation Saving on the EV2 First Edition, but this offer was only available to retail customers.

It joins a number of EV3, EV4 and PV5 variants that are already eligible for the £1,500 grant.

The UK car market is shifting. Are you ready? Free webinar | Tuesday 14 April – places filling fast. Know before your competitors do

Kia is still offering the £3,750 Reservation Saving on the Air, GT-Line and GT-Line S variants of the EV2, as Electric Car Grant eligibility is yet to be confirmed.

First Edition models have the smaller 42.2kWh battery, with 190 miles of range, but have additional equipment compared with other variants.

With the Reservation Saving included, the EV2 Air is cheaper (£24,245) and benefits from the larger 61kWh battery, although deliveries will commence later and less standard equipment is on offer.