Kia EV2 receives £3,750 Electric Car Grant, prices from £24,245

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/kia-ev2-receives-3750-electric-car-grant-prices-from-24245/

The Long Range variant of the Kia EV2 has received the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant, reducing its starting price to £24,245 when specified in ‘Air’ trim.

All variants of the EV2 are now eligible for the Electric Car Grant.

The Kia EV2 First Edition, which has the smaller 42.2kWh battery, receives the £1,500 Electric Car Grant and starts at £26,995.

It offers a higher level of standard specification than the entry-level Air Long Range model.

All 61kWh Long Range models receive the full grant, with the GT-Line now priced from £28,995 and the range-topping GT-Line S available from £32,595.

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The Kia EV3, EV4 and PV5 Passenger are also available with the Electric Car Grant.