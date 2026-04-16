Kia EV3 review: Is this the people’s EV?

This is not a car that will rearrange your face at a set of traffic lights.

In a world where every car manufacturer seems contractually obliged to produce an electric SUV, the Kia EV3 arrives with a straightforward pitch: bring electric motoring to the masses without making them feel like they are doing anyone a favour by buying it.

Starting from £32,995, the EV3 sits at a point in the market where it feels genuinely accessible rather than aspirationally priced. In electric car terms, that used to represent something of a bargain. Then the Chinese automotive industry turned up and complicated everything. But more on that later.

Powering the EV3 is a single front-mounted 150kW motor producing 283Nm of torque and 201bhp. That gives you naught to 62mph in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 105mph. This is not a car that will rearrange your face at a set of traffic lights. It will, however, get you and the family where you need to go without anyone feeling short-changed.

Two battery options are available. The standard 58.3kWh pack offers a range of up to 250 miles on the WLTP cycle, while the longer-range 81.4kWh version extends that to 360 miles, or up to 375 miles combined WLTP and 479 miles in city-only cycles. For fleet operators, those numbers matter. The EV3 uses a 400-volt charging architecture rather than the 800-volt systems found on Kia’s larger models, but both batteries charge from 10% to 80% in around 33 minutes. Not class-leading, but not a hardship either.

At 4.3 metres long with a wheelbase of 2.63 metres, the EV3 is big enough to handle school runs, client trips and weekly supermarket visits without requiring you to take a mindfulness course before attempting a car park. It is not silly big. That is a feature, not a compromise.

Inside, the EV3 takes a more utilitarian approach than the EV9. There are regenerated plastics, hard-wearing surfaces and a general air of having been designed by people who understand that family cars get used. The large panoramic infotainment screen is now the expected standard across this class, and Kia delivers a clean, well-laid-out setup. More importantly, there are physical buttons for temperature and audio controls. Actual buttons. With tactile feedback. In 2025. This deserves acknowledgement.

On the road, the EV3 is quiet and composed in town, which is exactly what you want from a car of this type. Out on country roads it handles capably without ever pretending to be something it is not. It rolls through corners. It does not feel like it is about to swap ends. It is not a sports car and it does not need to be. Fleet managers are not cross-shopping the EV3 against a hot hatch. They want something dependable, comfortable and efficient, and the EV3 delivers on all three.

From a fleet perspective, the numbers are compelling. The EV3 qualifies for the lowest benefit-in-kind rate of 3% for the 2025/26 tax year, which makes it a genuinely attractive company car proposition. Service intervals are every 24 months or 20,000 miles, significantly better than the typical 12-month or 10,000-mile cycle on petrol or diesel alternatives. Euro NCAP awarded it a full five-star safety rating. These are the numbers that matter to fleet decision-makers.

The EV3 is not without competition. There are cheaper options, more refined options, and quicker options. And then there is the Chery Tiggo range from China, which has arrived at a lower price point and forced a reassessment of what value looks like in this segment. Whether a buyer chooses an established name with a proven dealer network or a newer brand at a sharper price is a question that will increasingly define this market.

But for now, the Kia EV3 makes a very strong case for itself. It combines design, usability, range, ride comfort and price in a package that is difficult to fault at this level. For SME fleet operators looking for a practical, tax-efficient and genuinely pleasant electric car, this should be near the top of the shortlist.