Kia EV4 upgraded to full £3,750 Electric Car Grant

EV4 Air and Motion models are eligible for the full Electric Car Grant.

The Kia EV4 is now eligible for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant, up from the £1,500 grant it has been eligible for since December.

EV4 Air and Motion models are eligible for the full Electric Car Grant, including the 58.3kWh Standard Range and 81.4kWh Long Range variants.

It becomes the first Kia model to be eligible for the £3,750 grant.

The car now starts at £30,995 for the EV4 Air Standard Range, while the Long Range model starts at £33,245.

Motion Long Range models start at £36,745 and gain an eight-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, heated outer rear seats and surround view monitor.

GT-Line and GT-Line S models are not eligible for the Electric Car Grant.

First Edition variants of the EV2, PV5 Passenger Essential and Plus models, as well as EV3 Air and GT-Line models are eligible for the £1,500 Electric Car Grant.

Kia expects the EV2 Long Range to qualify for the £3,750 grant in the future.