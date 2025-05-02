Kia expands EV6 line-up with ‘Air’ Standard Range variant

Kia UK has introduced a new entry-level version of its EV6 electric crossover, with the launch of the ‘Air’ Standard Range model priced from £39,235 on-the-road.

Featuring a 63.0kWh battery, the new variant offers up to 265 miles of range (WLTP combined) and brings a more affordable EV option to the brand’s line-up.

Targeting price-sensitive customers, the EV6 ‘Air’ Standard Range is rear-wheel drive and delivers 0–62mph acceleration in 8.7 seconds, with a top speed of 115mph.

The variant lowers the model’s kerb weight to 1,955kg and drops the insurance group to 29E, increasing its appeal for cost-conscious buyers.

The model retains the EV6’s 800V architecture and fast-charging capability, allowing 10–80% charge in 18 minutes on a 350kW DC charger.

A full charge via a 50kW unit takes 58 minutes. Based on Kia’s E-GMP platform, the car also offers a 490-litre boot and a 52-litre front storage compartment.

Despite its reduced battery size, the EV6 ‘Air’ Standard Range matches the specification of the larger battery version.

Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, heated front seats and steering wheel, Smart Cruise Control, and a twin 12.3-inch curved display with built-in navigation and wireless smartphone connectivity.

Interior trim includes black cloth and artificial leather upholstery, with exterior colour options such as Runway Red, Midnight Black, Glacier White and Interstellar Grey. Premium paints are available for £675.

Orders for the EV6 ‘Air’ Standard Range are open now, with first customer deliveries expected later in May.

The model is covered by Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile warranty, with the battery and motor protected for eight years or 100,000 miles. Servicing is required every two years or 20,000 miles.