Kia expands PBV business with PV5 WAV Side Entry

The model will make its European debut at the Motability Scheme Live exhibition in Birmingham, starting on 15th May 2026.

Kia is expanding its accessible mobility offering within its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) business with the introduction of the PV5 WAV Side Entry, a wheelchair-accessible vehicle (WAV).

The model will make its European debut at the Motability Scheme Live exhibition in Birmingham, UK, starting on 15th May 2026.

Developed under Kia’s ‘Made-In-Plant’ (MIP) conversion strategy, the PV5 WAV Side Entry is one of several PV5 variants produced either directly on the company’s manufacturing lines or through Kia’s dedicated conversion centre.

The PV5 WAV Side Entry is designed to introduce a side-entry wheelchair-accessible configuration to the small van segment, enabling direct kerbside access for wheelchair users.

The layout was manufactured for urban mobility use cases, including private transport, taxi services and shuttle operations.

A two-step manual ramp system is designed to accommodate varying road and pavement conditions.

The ramp provides a maximum incline of 13.1 degrees, or 11 degrees when deployed from a 150-millimetre kerb.

In addition, an integrated floor lighting module aims to enhance visibility during boarding.

The centrally positioned wheelchair space creates a more integrated cabin environment for occupants.

Seating configurations for the PV5 WAV Side Entry include a 2-0-3 layout for standard passenger use, or a 2-0-1 layout that also accommodates a wheelchair user.

A 60:40 split, tip-up third-row seat allows a companion to travel alongside the wheelchair user.

The PV5 WAV Side Entry features reinforced floor structures for enhanced durability, while an integrated wheelchair anchorage system is designed to ensure secure positioning during transport.

One of Kia UK’s first five approved PBV Conversion Partners, GM Coachwork, now offers three PV5 WAV Rear Entry vehicle conversions which also feature at the Motability Scheme Live exhibition.

Across the eChorus, eQuantum, and eNevada PV5 WAV models, the GM Coachwork line-up delivers a fold-flat ramp system to a powered tailgate and automatic ramp deployment.

Together, these solutions provide customers with configurations tailored to different use cases and regulatory requirements across the UK.

The PV5 WAV Side Entry builds on the proven engineering of the PV5 Passenger, which from launch features a 2-3-0 seating layout and was named ‘Best Van-Based MPV’ at the 2026 What Car? Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards.

It is underpinned by Kia’s E-GMP.S (Electric-Global Modular Platform for Service) architecture, which supports long-term durability, modularity and advanced connectivity, including integration with fleet management systems.

Market availability for the PV5 WAV Side Entry will be announced in due course.