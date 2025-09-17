  
Kia K4 launched in Europe with petrol and mild-hybrid powertrains

First deliveries will be in Q4 2025, while a full hybrid version will join the range in 2026.

Dylan Robertson

17 September 2025

Kia K4

Kia has launched the European version of the K4, a hatchback that straddles the C and D segments, offered with petrol and mild-hybrid powertrains.

First deliveries will be in Q4 2025, while a full hybrid version will join the range in 2026.

Entry-level models use a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, with 115PS and a six-speed manual gearbox.

A mild hybrid version of this engine is offered too, with an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

A 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol is also available, in either 150PS or 180PS versions, with the dual-clutch gearbox fitted as standard.

Sjoerd Knipping, chief operating officer at Kia Europe, said: “With the K4, we are demonstrating how our models can deliver dynamic design, innovation, and intelligent technology irrespectively from their powertrain.

kia cl4 my26 interior highres 1

“The K4 reflects our mission to make exciting mobility accessible to all by supporting customers who are not yet ready for fully electric vehicles.”

The K4’s interior features a digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 5.3-inch climate display.

Optional equipment includes a wireless phone charger, a Harmon Kardon sound system and heated and ventilated front seats, finished in artificial leather.

Standard-fit advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) include Blind-Spot View Monitor, Smart Cruise Control 2 which brings the car to a stop if the driver is unresponsive and Highway Driving Assist 2.0.

Boot capacity is 438 litres with the rear seats in place.

The Kia K4 will be produced in Mexico and UK pricing will be announced closer to first deliveries.

Pablo Martínez Masip, vice president of product and marketing at Kia Europe, said: “With the K4, we are refreshing our line-up with a model that delivers in every dimension: design, space, technology, and electrified powertrains.

“We designed the K4 for customers who want to drive farther, do more, and express themselves along their journey.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
