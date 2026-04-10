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Kia launches EV Rio replacement, larger electric vans

The B-segment EV hatchback, intended for the European market, is slated for launch next year, along with the Kia PV7 electric van.

Dylan Robertson

10 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Kia EV

Kia announced plans for a B-segment electric vehicle (EV), roughly the size of the discontinued Rio, along with larger electric vans at its CEO Investor Day.

The B-segment EV hatchback, intended for the European market, is slated for launch next year, along with the Kia PV7 electric van.

A larger PV5 and a C-segment electric SUV, which is likely to be a similar size to the EV4, will join the range in 2029.

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Kia is also developing the next generation E-GMP platform, aiming for 40% higher battery capacity, 30% lower costs, 15% higher energy density and 9% higher motor output.

The company aims to reach 1,000,000 annual EV sales globally by 2030, while aiming to strengthen its internal combustion (ICE) and hybrid ranges.

In Europe, it is targeting a market share of 4.8% by 2030, with 66% of all vehicles sold being EVs.

It has also targeted 232,000 annual sales for its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) electric commercial vehicle division by 2030.

Ho Sung Song (pictured), president and CEO of Kia Corporation, said: “Building on the achievements of innovation across all areas over the past five years —including brand, EVs, PBVs, and ESG — EVs, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), autonomous driving, and robotics will serve as key drivers for Kia’s fastest growth to date.

“Even amid the evolving global environment, Kia will proactively respond to changing market conditions through differentiated strategies.”

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