Kia PV5 Chassis priced from £30,605, L2H2 from £32,355

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/kia-pv5-chassis-priced-from-30605-l2h2-from-32355/

Kia has announced UK pricing for two additional PV5 models: the £30,605 PV5 Chassis, and the £32,355 L2H2, both before VAT and grants.

Both models are powered by the 71.2kWh Long Range battery, with the L2H2 offering a range of up to 239 miles.

L2H2 models offer 5.2 cubic metres of cargo volume, with a payload of 630kg on models fitted with a single sliding door.

This decreases to 600kg when the second sliding door is fitted.

All L2H2 models can tow up to 1,500kg braked and can support a roof load of 100kg.

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The increased height allows for additional storage space above the driver, in addition to the larger cargo area.

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Entry-level L2H2 Essential models offer LED headlights, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a 7.5-inch digital driver’s display, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, and a smart key.

Prices with VAT and the Zero-Emission Van Grant (ZEVG) start at £35,016.