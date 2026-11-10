Kia PV5 Chassis priced from £30,605, L2H2 from £32,355

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/kia-pv5-chassis-priced-from-30605-l2h2-from-32355/
Kia has announced UK pricing for two additional PV5 models: the £30,605 PV5 Chassis, and the £32,355 L2H2, both before VAT and grants.
Both models are powered by the 71.2kWh Long Range battery, with the L2H2 offering a range of up to 239 miles.
L2H2 models offer 5.2 cubic metres of cargo volume, with a payload of 630kg on models fitted with a single sliding door.
This decreases to 600kg when the second sliding door is fitted.
All L2H2 models can tow up to 1,500kg braked and can support a roof load of 100kg.
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The increased height allows for additional storage space above the driver, in addition to the larger cargo area.
Entry-level L2H2 Essential models offer LED headlights, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a 7.5-inch digital driver’s display, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, and a smart key.
Prices with VAT and the Zero-Emission Van Grant (ZEVG) start at £35,016.
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The Plus model starts at £33,355 before VAT and grants, or £36,216 with VAT and the ZEVG included.
It adds heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and vehicle-to-load (V2L, including a three-pin socket in the cargo area.
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For £34,425 before VAT and the ZEVG (or £37,500 after), the Plus Walk Through has a composite bulkhead with an integrated sliding door, allowing the driver to access the cargo area without leaving the vehicle.
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As standard, a three-seat bench is fitted, though a two-seat option is available at no extra cost.
A heat pump is available for £650 across the range.
PV5 Chassis models are available exclusively in Plus specification, with Kia starting prices at £32,916 including VAT and the ZEVG.
Without a body fitted, the Chassis has a gross vehicle weight of 2,650kg, and a payload of up to 885kg.
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TGS Automotive Group will offer a pair of Kia-approved conversions: the £36,600 Dropside, and the £37,600 Tipper (both before VAT and the ZEVG).
The Dropside has a payload of up to 633kg, while the Tipper has a payload of up to 561kg.
A series of modular options such as Chapter 8, a mesh cage, and beacons are offered.
TGS is the first of five Kia-approved PBV Conversion Partners. Converted models can be ordered through Kia’s network of PBV Centres.
Orders for the Chassis model are open now, with the first incomplete vehicles expected to be delivered in Q1 2027.