Kia PV5 gains seven-seat option, L1/H1 Cargo variant

The PV5 Cargo L1/H1 lowers the van’s starting price to £29,016 including VAT and the Zero-Emission Van Grant.

Kia has announced a series of updates to the PV5 electric van, including the addition of an L1/H1 variant on the Cargo model, as well as a seven-seat option on the PV5 Passenger.

The PV5 Cargo L1/H1 lowers the van’s starting price to £29,016 including VAT and the Zero-Emission Van Grant.

It is 200mm shorter than the L2 and has four cubic metres of cargo volume. The L1/H1 is available across ‘Essential’ and ‘Plus’ trims.

The 51.5kWh and 71.2kWh batteries are offered, with ranges of 177 and 243 miles respectively.

All PV5 Cargo models qualify for the Zero-Emission Van Grant.

Kia has also added a seven-seat variant to the PV5 Passenger, in a two-two-three configuration, with 318 litres of cargo capacity behind the third row.

It is available exclusively with the 71.2kWh battery in the UK, which is expected to return around 242 miles of range, although testing is not yet complete.

The seven-seat model starts at £36,995 and Electric Car Grant eligibility is yet to be confirmed.

For the 2027 model year, a range of updates will be introduced across both the PV5 Cargo and PV5 Passenger ranges, including Walk Away Lock and a new antenna that lowers the vehicle’s height to under 1.9 metres.

Cargo models gain lumbar support, a height-adjustable armrest for the driver and a composite bulkhead, which improves refinement.

A no-cost three-seat option is available on the L2/H1 model.

On the PV5 Passenger, the Elite trim level joins the range, adding electric sliding doors, ventilated front seats, Surround View Monitor, side parking sensors and premium paint.

The PV5 Passenger Elite is eligible for the £1,500 Electric Car Grant, and will be priced from £39,675.

Orders for the 2027 model year PV5 will start on 8th June, with first deliveries in October.