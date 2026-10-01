Kia releases UK pricing and specification for GT models

ADVERTISEMENT

The VGS can also be activated to simulate a six-speed automatic gearbox, with a long press of the right paddle.

In manual mode, drivers can hit a ‘rev limiter ‘in each gear, simulating petrol powered performance cars.

Launch control, performance timer, ECS and EDTV are also applied to all vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among Kia’s GT variants is the EV4 GT, a reimagination of the brand’s five-seat C-segment family hatchback.

The EV4 GT features Hyundai Motor Group’s VGS, as Kia now offers the system in every one of its GT EVs.

The Kia EV4 GT costs £49,345 on-the-road, offered in a single trim level, meaning the only option for customers to choose from is the paint.

While the standard paint finish is white, all other paint options are offered for an additional £650.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EV4 GT is offered with the same 81.4kWh battery pack equipped to the Long Range variants of EV4.

With NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) chemistry, it offers a WLTP combined range of up to 313 miles on a single charge.

While the standard EV4 is front-wheel drive (FWD), the EV4 GT is front-biased AWD.

A 145kW front motor, producing 283Nm of torque, is paired with a less powerful rear induction motor producing 70kW and 185Nm of torque.

The EV4 GT’s maximum power output is 215kW (288bhp), producing 468Nm of torque. The result is the EV4 GT can accelerate from 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EV4 GT offers acceleration times at higher speeds, too, accelerating from 50-75mph in 3.9 seconds.

Its front motor can switch between maximised efficiency and maximum power output depending on driver inputs and the selected driving mode.

Its characteristics, along with the suspension, can be configured in the vehicle’s ‘MyDrive’ drive mode.

Built on Kia’s 400-volt Electric-Global Modular Platform, the EV4 GT allows a maximum charging rate of 128kW.

When plugged into a 150kW DC fast charger, the EV4 GT will charge from 10-80% in 31 minutes.

On a 50kW DC charger, the same charge will take 79 minutes, while a 10-100% charge on an 11kW AC charger will take sevem hours and 15 minutes.

To maximise electric range, top speed has been electronically limited to 105mph.

Due to its slightly heavier weight, the EV3 GT completes the 0-62mph acceleration in 5.7 seconds.

The variant offers the longest range of Kia’s newest GT models, with a WLTP combined range of up to 334 miles on a single charge.

The EV3 GT also features the same maximum charging rate and charging times as the EV4 GT.

The car is priced from £48,695 on-the-road and is offered in a single trim level.

Lithium Silver Matt paint costs an additional £1,500.

Launched at the end of 2025, the Kia EV5 is the largest of the brand’s 400V EV models, and alike the smaller EV3 and EV4, the EV5 has received a new GT variant.

The EV5 GT brings a more dynamic and engaging experience to the family SUV segment.

The EV5 GT combines ride composure, confident traction, refined comfort and all-road capability in an electric SUV package.

The vehicle also features ‘Pet Mode’ that is designed to keep the cabin at a safe, comfortable temperature when a pet is briefly left inside.

Being larger and heavier than the other two GT models, the EV5 GT features slightly more power.

The dual-motor AWD powertrain produces 301bhp and 480Nm torque, allowing a 0-62mph acceleration time of 6.2 seconds.

The WLTP combined range figure for the EV5 GT is 295 miles.

The EV5 GT costs from £54,295 on-the-road and is also offered in a single trim.

While the standard paint finish is white, all other premium paint options are offered for an additional £675.

Lithium Silver Matt paint costs an additional £1,500.

The new GTs all get the Kia’s seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty, as well as an eight-year warranty covering the high voltage battery pack.

Orders are now open and customer deliveries are due to take place throughout the remainder of this year.