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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/kia-renews-the-ocean-cleanup-fleet-to-support-ongoing-collaboration/

Kia has renewed the electric vehicle (EV) fleet it provides to The Ocean Cleanup as a Global Mission Partner to strengthen the long-term collaboration between the two organisations and support the operations of the non-profit.

Kia has been a Global Mission Partner of The Ocean Cleanup since 2022.

Kia Netherlands has supplied The Ocean Cleanup with two EV3 and two EV4 models to support daily operations at its headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Dante Zilli, marketing director at Kia Europe, said: “Our partnership with The Ocean Cleanup reflects Kia’s belief that meaningful progress is achieved through consistent action and collaboration.

“We are proud to support this important initiative, whether by providing vehicles that support day-to-day operations or by applying recovered ocean plastic in specific vehicle accessories, such as the limited-edition EV3 trunk liner containing 40% recycled ocean plastic.

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“Through our ongoing collaboration, we continue to explore practical applications for recovered materials while supporting The Ocean Cleanup’s operational activities.”

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Riccardo Farina, head of funding for corporate partnerships at The Ocean Cleanup, added: “Kia is an important partner in supporting our work to address plastic pollution in oceans and rivers.

“This collaboration goes beyond financial support; it is about true teamwork, from supporting mobility within our operations, including at our headquarters in Rotterdam, to exploring practical applications for recovered ocean plastic, including the limited-edition EV3 trunk liner.