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Kia renews The Ocean Cleanup fleet to support ongoing collaboration

Kia has been a Global Mission Partner of The Ocean Cleanup since 2022.

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Kia has renewed the electric vehicle (EV) fleet it provides to The Ocean Cleanup as a Global Mission Partner to strengthen the long-term collaboration between the two organisations and support the operations of the non-profit.

Kia has been a Global Mission Partner of The Ocean Cleanup since 2022.

Kia Netherlands has supplied The Ocean Cleanup with two EV3 and two EV4 models to support daily operations at its headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Dante Zilli, marketing director at Kia Europe, said: “Our partnership with The Ocean Cleanup reflects Kia’s belief that meaningful progress is achieved through consistent action and collaboration.

“We are proud to support this important initiative, whether by providing vehicles that support day-to-day operations or by applying recovered ocean plastic in specific vehicle accessories, such as the limited-edition EV3 trunk liner containing 40% recycled ocean plastic.

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“Through our ongoing collaboration, we continue to explore practical applications for recovered materials while supporting The Ocean Cleanup’s operational activities.”

Riccardo Farina, head of funding for corporate partnerships at The Ocean Cleanup, added: “Kia is an important partner in supporting our work to address plastic pollution in oceans and rivers.

“This collaboration goes beyond financial support; it is about true teamwork, from supporting mobility within our operations, including at our headquarters in Rotterdam, to exploring practical applications for recovered ocean plastic, including the limited-edition EV3 trunk liner.

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“It is highly valuable to work with such a committed and forward-thinking partner.”

Kia supports The Ocean Cleanup through financial, technical, research, and logistical collaboration, including the provision of vehicles.

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The Ocean Cleanup has stated a long-term objective of removing 90% of floating ocean plastic worldwide by 2040.

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Beyond supporting cleanup operations, Kia and The Ocean Cleanup are working together to explore pathways for collected plastic waste to be recycled and reused in selected applications.

These include work on circular value chains for selected applications of recovered ocean plastic, support assessment and processing of recovered materials to enable reuse in selected applications where feasible, and support efforts to reduce the risk of recovered plastic re-entering the environment through reuse and controlled material applications.

One example is the limited-edition EV3 trunk liner, manufactured using recycled plastic recovered from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

Both EV3 models supplied to The Ocean Cleanup are equipped with this accessory.

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Through The Ocean Cleanup’s ‘30 Cities Program’, systems are being developed to intercept plastic carried by rivers before it reaches the sea.

The Ocean Cleanup has stated its aim to intercept up to one-third of river-borne plastic pollution by 2030 through its river interception systems.

A recent example is the expanded collaboration in the Los Angeles region, where Kia Corporation and The Ocean Cleanup are working together to intercept plastic waste from rivers before it enters the Pacific Ocean

Kia was also named ‘Sustainability Disruptor of the Year’ at the 2025 Newsweek Auto Disruptor Awards.

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