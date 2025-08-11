Kia simplifies Picanto and XCeed trim levels

Kia has simplified the trim levels of the Picanto and XCeed, discontinuing the ‘2’ and ‘3’ trims in favour of the ‘Pure’ trim level.

The changes were made to reflect customer demand for specific features and fit better with the rest of the Kia range.

Both models are now offered in Pure, GT-Line and GT-Line S specification.

In addition to the equipment offered as standard on ‘2’ models, the XCeed Pure has rain sensing front wipers, electronic lumbar support on the driver’s seat, drive mode select, and electronically adjustable, folding and heated door mirrors with LED indicators.

Models with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox (DCT) also gain paddle shifters.

The previous XCeed’s 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine has been replaced by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, with a 48V mild hybrid system, producing 115PS instead of 139PS.

On an XCeed GT-Line with a six-speed manual gearbox, the 1.0-litre engine engine has reduced CO2 output by 5g/km and increased fuel economy by 2.2mpg, when compared with the outgoing 1.5-litre engine.

A 1.6-litre turbocharged engine is also offered, with 179PS and a 0-62 time of 8.5 seconds.

All models remain front wheel drive. A choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCT is offered on all models, except the GT-Line S where the DCT is standard.

Kia XCeed Pure models start at £25,165 and the first customer deliveries will be in September.

The Picanto is available exclusively with a 1.0-litre 68PS petrol engine, with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual.

Picanto Pure models start at £16,695 and first deliveries are scheduled from September

The updated Picanto also adds Yacht Blue as a £600 paint option on GT-Line and GT-Line S models.