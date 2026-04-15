Kia to bring hybrid-only Seltos to UK

It will be Kia’s first model to receive e-AWD and its first hybrid to receive vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology.

Kia has announced that it will bring the Seltos C-segment SUV to the UK, exclusively as a hybrid, as the model enters the European market.

It will be Kia’s first model to receive e-AWD and its first hybrid to receive vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology.

Full specifications and pricing will be announced in Q3 2026, ahead of its launch in Q4.

The Seltos, which has just entered its second generation, is slightly smaller than the Kia Sportage.

Kia said the Seltos is positioned as a non-electric equivalent to the EV3, as part of its ambition to offer customers greater powertrain choice.

Two variants of the hybrid will be offered: a front wheel drive model with 154PS and the all wheel drive model, which adds a rear-mounted motor for 178PS.

Both use a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Available equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour mood lighting, a Harman Kardon sound system, Kia Digital Key 2.0 and a head-up display.

Sjoerd Knipping, chief operating officer of Kia Europe, said: “Globally, the Kia Seltos has always represented at its best Kia’s attention to value and has grown to become the brand’s second best-selling model worldwide, and, as we bring the second generation to Europe for the first time, we are not only strengthening our presence in one of the market’s fastest-growing SUV segments, but also reinforcing Seltos position within Kia’s global line-up.

“Seltos allows us to offer customers a versatile and technologically advanced SUV while maintaining momentum as electrification progresses at different speeds across European markets.”

Pablo Martínez Masip, vice president of product, brand and customer experience at Kia Europe, said: “Seltos brings together the qualities European customers expect from a modern SUV: a bold, rugged design with a strong on-road presence, a spacious and versatile interior, and advanced technologies associated with electric vehicles (EVs).

“Remarkable cargo capacity, e-AWD, V2L, and Stay Mode demonstrate how Seltos translate EV innovation into a practical product for everyday use.”