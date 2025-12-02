Kia to reveal EV2 at Brussels Motor Show in January

The EV2 will be the entry point to Kia’s EV range and is expected to compete with the upcoming Volkswagen ID. Polo.

Kia will reveal its B-segment electric vehicle (EV), the EV2, at the Brussels Motor Show on 9th January 2026.

The EV2 will be an SUV developed and produced in Europe specifically for local markets.

Marc Hedrich, president and CEO at Kia Europe, said: “With the EV2, we reaffirm our commitment to make electric mobility truly accessible to a broader audience – without compromise.

“This compact SUV delivers the innovation and the spirit of our larger EVs while fitting seamlessly into everyday life in Europe.

“Designed, developed, and soon to be produced in Europe, we are confident that the EV2 will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of responsible mobility across the region.”

Kia will also show performance-oriented GT versions of the EV3, EV4 Hatchback and EV5 at the Brussels Motor Show.